Entertainment Network (India) update on its foray in US radio market

Entertainment Network (India) announced that its subsidiary, Entertainment Network, LLC has terminated one of the multiple time brokerage agreements with a US based broadcasters to broadcast radio programmes and content targeting the South Asian community in New York and New Jersey.
The Company will continue with remaining Time Brokerage arrangement with US bases broadcaster having presence in New Jersey.
