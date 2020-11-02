Infosys Positioned as a Leader among ServiceNow service providers

-
By Everest GroupInfosys announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021.
Infosys was recognized for delivering value from the Enterprise Service Management Caf a part of Infosys Cobalt, on ServiceNow platform to expedite time-to-market. The report also highlights Infosys' ability to effectively cater to clients across the entire buyer spectrum for ServiceNow services.
