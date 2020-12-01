Sequent Scientific launches Halofusol oral solution in EU

The animal healthcare company announced the launch of Halofusol 0.5 mg/ml oral solution for calves in 19 European countries.

The product had recently received approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) through its Spanish subsidiary Laboratorios Karizoo, S.A. The product was developed at SeQuent Scientific's R&D centre at Barcelona, Spain & will be manufactured in Spain. The approval follows the recent approval of Tulathromycin, both of which were approved within 12 months of filing.

Halofusol offers superior value for farmers with user-friendly and cost-effective drug delivery system. Halofusol is an oral antiprotozoal solution for the prevention and reduction of diarrhoea in new-born calves, diagnosed with Cryptosporidium parvum and is a generic version of Halocur (Innovator: Merck Animal Health) with market size of 10 million in EU. SeQuent Scientific is also planning to extend the launch to other geographies.

Sequent Scientific's consolidated net profit skid 12.7% to Rs 21.36 crore on a 21.8% surge in net sales to Rs 346.27 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Shares of Sequent Scientific rose 0.67% to Rs 156.85.

Sequent Scientific is the largest Indian pure-play animal healthcare company with global operations. Sequent provides animal health Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), formulations, and analytical services in over 100 countries, with more than 1,700 employees and manufacturing operations in India, Spain, Turkey, Germany and Brazil.

