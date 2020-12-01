Ashok Leyland Nov sales rises 5% Y-o-Y

The commercial vehicles maker's total auto sales jumped 5% to 10,659 units in November 2020 compared with 10,175 units sold in November 2019.
Sequentially, the company's total auto sales advanced 6.70% last month from 9,989 units sold in October 2020.
Ashok Leyland's domestic sales stood at 9,727 units in November 2020 as against 9,377 units in November 2019, registering a 4% increase year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
Domestic medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales dropped 17% to 4,422 units while domestic light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales soared 31% to 5,305 units in November 2020 over November 2019.
On a consolidated basis, Ashok Leyland reported a net loss of Rs 96.23 crore in Q2 September 2020 as compared to a net profit of Rs 69.95 crore in Q2 September 2019. Net sales declined 23.8% to Rs 3,835.85 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Shares of Ashok Leyland gained 0.16% to Rs 92.25.
Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja group, is among the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India and also among the biggest manufacturers of buses and trucks globally.
