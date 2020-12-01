Volumes spurt at Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd counter

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd notched up volume of 72655 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15705 shares

Esab India Ltd, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd, Fortis Healthcare Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 01 December 2020.

Esab India Ltd saw volume of 1206 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 295 shares. The stock increased 1.97% to Rs.1,480.00. Volumes stood at 563 shares in the last session.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd recorded volume of 9704 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2534 shares. The stock gained 7.07% to Rs.309.65. Volumes stood at 9043 shares in the last session.

Aegis Logistics Ltd recorded volume of 81856 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26136 shares. The stock gained 3.12% to Rs.264.60. Volumes stood at 46118 shares in the last session.

Fortis Healthcare Ltd registered volume of 4.77 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.57 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.79% to Rs.149.90. Volumes stood at 1.43 lakh shares in the last session.

