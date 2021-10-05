Service Sector Expands For Second Month

India's services sector expanded for a second straight month in September. The IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers' Index eased to 55.2 in September from August's 18-month high of 56.7, but stayed comfortably above the 50-mark separating growth from contraction.

Business expectations remained positive on hopes the pandemic would continue to retreat and restrictions ease, but the outlook was muted by concerns over high inflationary pressures. However, the input costs rose for a 15th straight month.

