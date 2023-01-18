SGX Nifty indicates firm opening

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 61 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading mostly higher even as the Bank of Japan announced no change to its yield curve control policy.

US stocks saw mixed trend on Tuesday as weak earnings from Goldman Sachs dragged the Dow Jones Industrial Average index lower, but a jump in Tesla shares helped the Nasdaq Composite stay postive as the corporate earnings season took center stage.

Domestic markets:

Back home, the domestic equity benchmarks ended near the day's high with strong gains on Tuesday. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 562.75 points or 0.94% to 60,655.72. The Nifty 50 index added 158.45 points or 0.89% to 18,053.30.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 211.06 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 90.81 crore in the Indian equity market on 17 January, provisional data showed.

