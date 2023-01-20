Shakti Pumps (India) consolidated net profit declines 23.94% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.97% to Rs 314.22 crore

Net profit of Shakti Pumps (India) declined 23.94% to Rs 11.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.97% to Rs 314.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 268.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.314.22268.636.9610.1619.3924.8514.8420.2311.2514.79

