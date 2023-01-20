JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Bandhan Bank Q3 PAT slumps 66% YoY to Rs 290 cr
Business Standard

Shakti Pumps (India) consolidated net profit declines 23.94% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 16.97% to Rs 314.22 crore

Net profit of Shakti Pumps (India) declined 23.94% to Rs 11.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.97% to Rs 314.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 268.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales314.22268.63 17 OPM %6.9610.16 -PBDT19.3924.85 -22 PBT14.8420.23 -27 NP11.2514.79 -24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 16:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU