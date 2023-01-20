Saregama India consolidated net profit rises 21.01% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.36% to Rs 185.46 crore

Net profit of Saregama India rose 21.01% to Rs 52.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 43.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.36% to Rs 185.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 150.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.185.46150.3433.7636.1676.4061.5570.4258.0152.5243.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)