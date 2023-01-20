Saregama India consolidated net profit rises 21.01% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.36% to Rs 185.46 croreNet profit of Saregama India rose 21.01% to Rs 52.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 43.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.36% to Rs 185.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 150.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales185.46150.34 23 OPM %33.7636.16 -PBDT76.4061.55 24 PBT70.4258.01 21 NP52.5243.40 21
