NELCO consolidated net profit declines 4.94% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
NELCO consolidated net profit rises 31.47% in the September 2022 quarter
Nelco soars after pact with Intelsat for inflight connectivity in India
Information Technology shares gain
Indices spurt in early trade on upbeat global cues, breadth strong
HDFC Bank, Dr. Reddy's Lab, Syrma SGS Tech in focus
-
Sales rise 3.01% to Rs 74.23 croreNet profit of NELCO declined 4.94% to Rs 5.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.01% to Rs 74.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 72.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales74.2372.06 3 OPM %20.6119.82 -PBDT14.0513.65 3 PBT7.217.25 -1 NP5.005.26 -5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU