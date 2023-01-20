NELCO consolidated net profit declines 4.94% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.01% to Rs 74.23 crore

Net profit of NELCO declined 4.94% to Rs 5.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.01% to Rs 74.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 72.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.74.2372.0620.6119.8214.0513.657.217.255.005.26

