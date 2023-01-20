RBL Bank consolidated net profit rises 84.85% in the December 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 17.13% to Rs 2467.35 croreNet profit of RBL Bank rose 84.85% to Rs 224.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 121.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 17.13% to Rs 2467.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2106.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income2467.352106.55 17 OPM %35.9329.54 -PBDT290.29172.39 68 PBT290.29172.39 68 NP224.80121.61 85
