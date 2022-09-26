JUST IN
Shakti Pumps (India) receives advance worth USD 6 mn from EXIM Bank

On behalf of Govt. of Uganda for supply of powered water pumping systems

Shakti Pumps (India) has received advance worth USD 6 million from Export]Import Bank of India (EXIM bank) on behalf of the Government of Uganda represented by the Ministry of Water and Environment for supplying solar]powered water pumping system. The company will begin the project execution from October 2022.

The company was awarded a contract in the month of March 2021 from the Government of Uganda for supply of solar powered water pumping systems at a contract price of USD 35.30 million exclusive of VAT.

First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 17:12 IST

