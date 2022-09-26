Shakti Pumps (India) receives advance worth USD 6 mn from EXIM Bank

-
ALSO READ
Shakti Pumps Q1 PAT surges 20% YoY to Rs 8.74 cr
Shakti Pumps (India) consolidated net profit declines 28.00% in the March 2022 quarter
Shakti Pumps (India) consolidated net profit rises 19.89% in the June 2022 quarter
KSB Limited bags order worth Rs 500 crores for 700 MW nuclear power plant from NPCIL
KSB Limited launches all new 'Aqua Series' pumps to strengthen their Domestic product basket
-
On behalf of Govt. of Uganda for supply of powered water pumping systemsShakti Pumps (India) has received advance worth USD 6 million from Export]Import Bank of India (EXIM bank) on behalf of the Government of Uganda represented by the Ministry of Water and Environment for supplying solar]powered water pumping system. The company will begin the project execution from October 2022.
The company was awarded a contract in the month of March 2021 from the Government of Uganda for supply of solar powered water pumping systems at a contract price of USD 35.30 million exclusive of VAT.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU