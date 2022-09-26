TCS recognized as Leader and Star Performer for Microsoft Azure System Integration Capabilities

Tata Consultancy Services has been recognized as a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix for Microsoft Azure System Integration Capabilities.

TCS was recognized as a Star Performer for demonstrating the strongest forward and upward movement on the matrix, based on its continued investments in intellectual property, comprehensive portfolio of Azure services, strong Azure partnership, and for forging strong client relations.

According to the report, enterprises will find TCS suitable for complex engagements on Azure such as mainframe modernization and SAP transformation due to its advanced specializations and tools such as the Mainframe Modernization Factory.

Cited as key strengths are its multiple Azure-specific industry contextualized solutions - TCS Optumera, TCS Intelligent Urban Exchange, Cognitive Plant Operations Advisor, as well as the TCS Clever Energy solution.

