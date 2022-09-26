Maruti Suzuki India starts retail sales of The New Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki India today starts retail sales of its newest flagship offering from NEXA, the Grand Vitara.

Featuring NEXA's signature design language- Crafted Futurism, the premium SUV Grand Vitara offers exciting powertrain choices, dynamic and aggressive exterior design, sophisticated interiors, and a range of technologically advanced segment-leading comfort, convenience and safety features.

