Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works acquires a new vessel

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works has signed a sale and purchase agreement with Abnco Vie Win Ent for the acquisition of a new vessel Dumb Barge with Spuds D. B.

Abnco I. This vessel has been acquired for a total consideration of Rs. 2.25 crore.

The vessel was built in 2010 and is being modified and retrofitted to the requirements and specifications of the work. KMEW anticipates that the vessel will be deployed in the near term at the Mangrol Fishing Harbour, Gujarat, for Capital Rock Dredging Work.

