Shalby CFO Prahlad Rai Inani resigns

The company said that Prahlad Rai Inani has resigned as chief financial officer and key managerial personnel of the company.

Inani will be relieved from the services of the company with effect from 13 December 2021 after the close of business hours, the company said.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Shalby declined 55.91% to Rs 10.79 crore on 57.08% rise in net sales to Rs 181.62 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Shalby operates a multi-specialty chain of hospitals. Its hospitals are tertiary care hospitals, which offer quaternary healthcare services.

Shares of Shalby were down 0.07% at Rs 141.70 on the BSE.

