Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'B' group

Ramky Infrastructure Ltd, Reliance Communications Ltd, Starlit Power Systems Ltd and Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 December 2021.

Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Partly Paidup crashed 9.97% to Rs 5.51 at 14:23 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 19162 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14834 shares in the past one month.

Ramky Infrastructure Ltd lost 9.01% to Rs 199. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 38157 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31852 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Communications Ltd tumbled 7.59% to Rs 4.02. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 507.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 139.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

Starlit Power Systems Ltd shed 7.09% to Rs 15.99. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 66545 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53783 shares in the past one month.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd corrected 6.85% to Rs 46.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

