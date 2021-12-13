DFM Foods Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Suzlon Energy Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd, Jaiprakash Associates Ltd and Thermax Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 December 2021.

DFM Foods Ltd tumbled 4.98% to Rs 293 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 63562 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46670 shares in the past one month.

Suzlon Energy Ltd crashed 4.71% to Rs 7.49. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 297.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 170.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vodafone Idea Ltd lost 4.21% to Rs 15.71. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 940.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1411.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd fell 4.00% to Rs 10.32. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 30.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

Thermax Ltd shed 3.97% to Rs 1770. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8015 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14433 shares in the past one month.

