Future Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd, Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd, Future Enterprises-DVR and Globalspace Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 September 2021.

Future Enterprises Ltd crashed 5.72% to Rs 8.9 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd lost 5.11% to Rs 41.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 29672 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33806 shares in the past one month.

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd tumbled 5.00% to Rs 64.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20002 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31209 shares in the past one month.

Future Enterprises-DVR plummeted 4.93% to Rs 11.76. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9731 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12680 shares in the past one month.

Globalspace Technologies Ltd pared 4.93% to Rs 56.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6777 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10371 shares in the past one month.

