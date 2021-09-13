Future Consumer Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Vodafone Idea Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd, K P R Mill Ltd and Future Retail Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 September 2021.

Future Consumer Ltd tumbled 7.43% to Rs 7.47 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 44.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vodafone Idea Ltd lost 5.60% to Rs 7.92. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 669.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1159.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aegis Logistics Ltd crashed 5.49% to Rs 244.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32881 shares in the past one month.

K P R Mill Ltd corrected 3.73% to Rs 2189.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12119 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8216 shares in the past one month.

Future Retail Ltd plummeted 3.66% to Rs 48.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

