IRCTC spurts 24% in seven days

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) rose 3.62% to Rs 3,414.25, extending gains for seventh day.

The stock has added 24.48% in seven sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 2,742.75 recorded on 1 September 2021.

IRCTC has been put under the futures & options (F&O) ban by the NSE for trade since Thursday, 9 September 2021. The derivative contracts in the stock have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 86.639. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day daily simple moving average (SMA) placed at 2540.86, 2223.14 and 1909.26, respectively.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has zoomed 137.95% while the benchmark Sensex has added 21.93% during the same period.

IRCTC, a Mini Ratna public sector enterprise under the administrative control of Ministry of Railways, is the sole entity authorized by Indian Railways (IR) to provide catering services to railways, online railway tickets and packaged drinking water at railway stations and trains in India. As of 30 June 2021, the Government of India held 67.4% stake in the company.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 82.52 crore in Q1 FY22 compared with net loss of Rs 24.6 crore in Q1 FY21. Revenue from operation jumped 85.3% year-on-year to Rs 243.36 in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)