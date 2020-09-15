Shalibhadra Finance standalone net profit declines 37.71% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 6.44% to Rs 5.52 crore

Net profit of Shalibhadra Finance declined 37.71% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 6.44% to Rs 5.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5.525.90 -6 OPM %69.7578.47 -PBDT1.572.44 -36 PBT1.562.42 -36 NP1.091.75 -38

