Shalibhadra Finance standalone net profit declines 37.71% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 6.44% to Rs 5.52 crore

Net profit of Shalibhadra Finance declined 37.71% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 6.44% to Rs 5.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

