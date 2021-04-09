Shankar Sharma trims stake in A2Z Infra

As per the bulk deal data on the NSE, well-known investor Shankar Sharma sold 12.13 lakh equity shares, or 0.69% equity, of A2Z Infra Engineering at Rs 4.35 per share on Thursday, 8 April 2021.

As of 31 December 2021, Shankar Sharma held 4.08% stake in A2Z Infra Engineering.

Shares of A2Z Infra Engineering jumped 5.87% to Rs 4.33 on BSE. The scrip has rallied 16.39% for three consecutive days from its recent closing low of Rs 3.72 hit on Tuesday, 6 April 2021.

On a consolidated basis, A2Z Infra Engineering reported a net loss of Rs 14.85 crore in Q3 December 2020 as compared to a net loss of Rs 14.16 crore in Q3 December 2019. Net sales declined 41.8% to Rs 83.40 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

A2Z Infra Engineering provides integrated design, testing, installation, construction and commissioning services on a turn-key basis to its clients.

