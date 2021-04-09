Shankar Sharma trims stake in A2Z Infra

-
ALSO READ
A2Z Infra Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.66 crore in the September 2020 quarter
A2Z Infra Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.10 crore in the September 2020 quarter
Power shares rise
H.G. Infra Engineering receives purchase order from NTPC
Voltas executes business transfer agreement with subsidiary - UMPESL
-
As per the bulk deal data on the NSE, well-known investor Shankar Sharma sold 12.13 lakh equity shares, or 0.69% equity, of A2Z Infra Engineering at Rs 4.35 per share on Thursday, 8 April 2021.
As of 31 December 2021, Shankar Sharma held 4.08% stake in A2Z Infra Engineering.
Shares of A2Z Infra Engineering jumped 5.87% to Rs 4.33 on BSE. The scrip has rallied 16.39% for three consecutive days from its recent closing low of Rs 3.72 hit on Tuesday, 6 April 2021.
On a consolidated basis, A2Z Infra Engineering reported a net loss of Rs 14.85 crore in Q3 December 2020 as compared to a net loss of Rs 14.16 crore in Q3 December 2019. Net sales declined 41.8% to Rs 83.40 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
A2Z Infra Engineering provides integrated design, testing, installation, construction and commissioning services on a turn-key basis to its clients.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU