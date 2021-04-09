NCL Inds hits 52-week high; rises 15% in four days

-
ALSO READ
NCL Inds jumps after strong cement production, dispatches in Q2
NCL Inds rises after strong cement production, dispatches in Q3 FY21
Concrete Show India is now World of Concrete India
Benchmarks decline for 2nd day; broader market ends firm
Board of NCL Industries approves setting up laminated cement particles board unit
-
NCL Industries jumped 6.16% to Rs 193, extending its winning run to fourth consecutive trading session.Shares of NCL Industries have rallied nearly 15% in four trading sessions from its previous closing low of Rs 168.05 posted on 5 April 2021. The counter hit a 52-week high of Rs 195.85 in intraday today. It is up nearly 241% from its 52-week low of Rs 56.6 posted on 13 April 2020.
The counter disclosed production and offtake figures for the quarter ended 31 March 2021 on Thursday. The company's cement production increased 33% year on year to 691,136 metric tonnes (MT) in Q4 March 2021. Cement dispatches were up 38% year on year to 701,949 MT in Q4 March 2021.
On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 70.849. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.
The stock is trading above its 50 and 100 days simple moving average placed at 166.99 and 156.49 respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in near term.
NCL Industries is engaged in the manufacture of cement and ceramics. On a consolidated basis, the company posted a net profit of Rs 41.59 crore in Q3 FY21 from Rs 5.43 crore posted in Q3 FY20. Net sales jumped 75.4% to Rs 369.49 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU