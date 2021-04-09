FMCG shares spurt

FMCG stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index rising 139.42 points or 1.08% at 13085.32 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, S H Kelkar & Company Ltd (up 7.01%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd (up 5.28%),Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd (up 4.22%),Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd (up 3.98%),Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (up 3.91%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd (up 3.86%), L T Foods Ltd (up 3.2%), Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd (up 3.17%), Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd (up 2.43%), and Zydus Wellness Ltd (up 2.27%).

On the other hand, Future Consumer Ltd (down 2.29%), Agro Tech Foods Ltd (down 1.51%), and United Breweries Ltd (down 1.27%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 77.87 or 0.16% at 49668.34.

The Nifty 50 index was down 22.85 points or 0.15% at 14850.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 136.76 points or 0.64% at 21586.33.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 26.61 points or 0.38% at 7083.62.

On BSE,1448 shares were trading in green, 723 were trading in red and 91 were unchanged.

