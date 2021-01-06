Share Of Active Covid-19 Cases In Total Positive Cases Shrinks Below 2.2%

A steady decline in the number of daily Covid-19 deaths continues in the country. Less than 300 new deaths are being recorded in the country from the last 12 days. The effective implementation by the State/UT governments has resulted in early identification, prompt isolation and timely clinical management of the hospitalized cases. Only one new death per million population is reported in India in the last 7 days. This new achievement is a testament of effective COVID management and response policy of the Central Government.

In another achievement, the trajectory of contraction in India's total active cases continues unabated. The active caseload of the country stands at 2,27,546. The share of Active Cases in the total Positive Cases has further shrunk below 2.2% (2.19%). The daily recoveries exceeding the daily new cases have ensured a total net reduction of the Active Caseload. 21,314 new recoveries were registered during the last 24 hours. A net decline of 3,490 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in last 24 hours.

