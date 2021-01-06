Share Of Active Covid-19 Cases In Total Positive Cases Shrinks Below 2.2%

-
ALSO READ
India Growth To Shrink 9% In FY2020 Before Recovering By 8% In FY2021: ADB
Cipla climbs on launching COVID-19 antibody detection kit
India Continues To Report Of Of The Lowest Covid-19 Case Fatality Rates
RBI Announces Extension of Interim Relaxation In WMA Limits And OD Regulations
US Market scales new highs on potential coronavirus treatment
-
A steady decline in the number of daily Covid-19 deaths continues in the country. Less than 300 new deaths are being recorded in the country from the last 12 days. The effective implementation by the State/UT governments has resulted in early identification, prompt isolation and timely clinical management of the hospitalized cases. Only one new death per million population is reported in India in the last 7 days. This new achievement is a testament of effective COVID management and response policy of the Central Government.
In another achievement, the trajectory of contraction in India's total active cases continues unabated. The active caseload of the country stands at 2,27,546. The share of Active Cases in the total Positive Cases has further shrunk below 2.2% (2.19%). The daily recoveries exceeding the daily new cases have ensured a total net reduction of the Active Caseload. 21,314 new recoveries were registered during the last 24 hours. A net decline of 3,490 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in last 24 hours.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU