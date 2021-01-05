Domestic Sugar Output Up 42%

Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said in a statement that mills produced 110.22 lakh tonne of sugar during October-December period of 2020-21 sugar marketing year as against 77.63 lakh tonne in the corresponding period of the previous year, recording a surge of 42%.

A total of 481 sugar mills which were in operation in the country as on 31st December 2020 have produced 110.22 lac tons of sugar, as compared to 77.63 lac tons produced by 437 sugar mills as on 31st December 2019. This is 32.59 lac tons higher as compared to last season's production for the corresponding period.

In Maharashtra, 179 sugar mills, which are in operation, have produced 39.86 lac tons till 31st December, 2020, as against 135 sugar mills which had produced 16.50lac tons last year upto same period. This is 23.36 lac tons higher than the last year production on the corresponding date.

In Uttar Pradesh, 120 sugar mills have produced 33.66 lac tons till 31stDecember, 2020. In the last 2019-20 SS, 119 sugar mills were in operation on 31st December, 2019 and they had produced 33.16 lac tons of sugar.

A total of 66 sugar mills were in operation in Karnataka on 31st December, 2020, who have produced 24.16 lac tons of sugar, as compared to 16.33 lac tons produced by 63 sugar mills in 2019-20 SS on 31st December, 2019.

ISMA noted that around 10 lac tons of sugar export contracts are said to have been entered into by now and sugar has already started moving for exports. Considering that the world wants Indian sugar, and the fact that sugar production is lower in Thailand, EU etc., India should be able to export its targeted volumes with the support of the Rs.6000 per ton of export subsidy during 2020-21.

