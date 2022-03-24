Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index gains 5.91%

Nifty Media index closed up 5.91% at 2321.75 today. The index has gained 14.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd added 16.74%, Dish TV India Ltd gained 8.82% and TV18 Broadcast Ltd jumped 4.81%.

The Nifty Media index has soared 46.00% over last one year compared to the 18.37% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index has dropped 1.79% and Nifty Bank index is down 1.72% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.13% to close at 17222.75 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.15% to close at 57595.68 today.

