Shares set to open higher

Trading of 50 index futures on the stock exchange indicates that the could rise 15 points at the opening bell.

India's Q4 (GDP) growth data will release after 17:30 IST today, 31 May 2019.

Narendra Modi took oath as the country's for a second term on Thursday. His cabinet ministers include, Raj Nath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Sadananda Gowda, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ramvilas Paswan, Narendra Singh Tomar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Arjun Munda, Smriti Zubin Irani, Harsh Vardhan, Prakash Javadekar, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Pralhad Joshi, Mahendra Nath Pandey, Arvind Ganpat Sawant, and

Overseas, Asian shares were mixed Friday, as the ongoing trade fight between the US and also continues to weigh on markets, following a recent escalation in rhetoric.

China's (PMI) for May came in at 49.4. PMI readings above 50 indicate expansion, while those below that signal contraction.

Trading in US index futures indicated that the could fall 187.50 points at the opening bell today, 31 May 2019. The move came after US announced that fresh tariffs would be slapped on all Mexican goods starting from 10 June.

US stocks ended higher on Thursday, but gains were capped as worries over the global economy and trade lingered. In economic news, the second read on first-quarter US GDP showed the economy expanded by 3.1% on an annualized basis.

Closer home, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 1,664.74 crore on 30 May 2019, as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 1,122.60 crore on 30 May 2019, as per provisional data.

Key equity benchmarks ended with modest gains on Thursday, 30 May 2019, on steady buying demand in index pivotals. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, gained 329.92 points or 0.84% to 39,831.97. The 50 index rose 84.80 points or 0.71% to 11,945.90.

