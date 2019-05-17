Shares trade modestly higher; breadth positive

Key benchmark indices were trading higher in early trade. At 9:20 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 202.52 points or 0.54% at 37,596. The was up 46.05 points or 0.41% at 11,303.15.

Among secondary barometers,the BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.32%. The BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.34%. Both these indices underperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was positive. On BSE, 478 shares rose and 332 shares fell. A total of 34 shares were unchanged.

Overseas, Asian shares were mixed on Friday, following overnight gains on Wall Street after strong earnings and economic data helped quell some of the fears surrounding the ongoing US- trade war.

US stocks rose on Thursday after strong earnings from and while banks climbed on higher rates. On the data front, the Commerce Department said housing starts rose by 5.7% in April to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.235 million. Weekly jobless claims, meanwhile, fell to 212,000 last week. Further, the manufacturing index in May rose to a four-month high of 16.6 after registering 8.5 in April. Any reading above zero indicates improving conditions.

Back home, was up 0.26%. The company's consolidated net profit rose 31.66% to Rs 838.74 crore on 43.5% rise in total income to Rs 12995.47 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 16 May 2019.

was down 4.81%. The company's net profit dropped 62.32% to Rs 12.86 crore on 8.58% rise in total income to Rs 783.98 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 16 May 2019.

was down 3.85%. The company's consolidated net profit dropped 76.90% to Rs 33.58 crore on 13.3% rise in total income to Rs 2715.95 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 16 May 2019.

was down 3.58%. The company's net profit fell 16.4% to Rs 6.73 crore on 8.4% rise in total income to Rs 174 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 16 May 2019.

was up 3.37%. The company's consolidated net profit rose 24.43% to Rs 33.36 crore on 31.95% rise in total income to Rs 375.56 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 16 May 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)