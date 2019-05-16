Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index gains 2.26%

Nifty Media index closed up 2.26% at 2115.55 today. The index has slipped 13.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd added 7.24%, Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd fell 5.03% and Den Networks Ltd slipped 4.52%.
The Nifty Media index has fallen 36.00% over last one year compared to the 4.80% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Commodities index gained 1.81% and Nifty Energy index increased 1.68% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.90% to close at 11257.1 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.75% to close at 37393.48 today.
