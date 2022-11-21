Sheetal Cool soars on migrating to mainboard of BSE, NSE

-
Sheetal Cool Products surged 8.28% to Rs 690 after the company said its shares will migrate to the mainboard of the BSE and the NSE from Tuesday, 22 November 2022.Sheetal Cool Products is currently listed on the BSE SME platform.
Effective from Tuesday, 22 November 2022, the equity shares of Sheetal Cool Products will migrate and admitted to dealings on the BSE's mainboard platform in the list of 'B' Group. It will also enter the main board of the National Stock Exchange of India on the same day.
Sheetal Cool Products is a BSE SME listed ISO 9001:2008 & ISO 22000:2005 Certiﬁed Company. It specializes in ice creams, namkeen, wafer, fryums, frozen items and milk & milk products.
Sheetal Cool Products' net profit surged 70.8% to Rs 13.15 crore and net sales jumped 42.3% to Rs 217.61 crore in the half year ended September 2022 over the half year ended September 2021.
