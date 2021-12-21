Shilpa Medicare rises after launching chronic constipation drug

-
Shilpa Medicare jumped 4.33% to Rs 551.85 after the drug maker on Tuesday announced the launch of chronic constipation drug in adults.The drug company launched PRUCALSHIL (Prucalopride), an orally disintegrating strips of 1 mg and 2 mg in India. Prucalopride is used for symptomatic treatment of chronic constipation in adults in whom laxatives fail to provide adequate relief. Prucalopride medicine in the form of orally disintegrating strips and are most convenient dosage form for geriatric patients.
Orally disintegrating strips have an advantage such as greater dissolution due to large surface area, more patient compliance than oral tablets, no risk of choking & better taste masking etc.
The company said it developed a novel 'Orally Disintegrating Strip (ODS)' formulation for Prucalopride and obtained subsequent approval from Drug Control General of India.
The launch of PRUCALSHIL will help Shilpa Medicare to build company's Gastro portfolio and going forward we are planning add more products in the Gastro basket.
Shilpa Medicare is a global brand in manufacturing and supplying of affordable API and formulation globally in different regulated markets.
On a consolidated basis, Shilpa Medicare's net profit slumped 56% to Rs 19.89 crore on 5.9% increase in net sales to Rs 295.27 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
