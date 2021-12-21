Stove Kraft CFO Shashidhar SK resigns

-
The company said that Shashidhar SK has resigned as chief financial officer and key managerial personnel of the company.Shashidhar S.K will be relieved from the services of the company with effect from 20 December 2021 after the close of business hours, the company said.
Shares of Stove Kraft were trading 0.32% higher at Rs 980.
Stove Kraft is engaged in the manufacture, trade and retail of a wide and diverse suite of kitchen solutions under "Pigeon" and "Gilma" brands.
On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit declined 14.7% to Rs 22.93 crore on a 53.2% rise in net sales to Rs 362.84 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
