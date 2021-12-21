Varun Beverages Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 824, down 0.46% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 25.48% in NIFTY and a 9.45% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Varun Beverages Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 824, down 0.46% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.71% on the day, quoting at 16897.7. The Sensex is at 56707.66, up 1.59%.Varun Beverages Ltd has eased around 9.71% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36084.65, up 1.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.79 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 78.31 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

