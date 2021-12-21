Prozone Intu Properties Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
TCI Finance Ltd, Hind Rectifiers Ltd, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd and Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 December 2021.
Prozone Intu Properties Ltd spiked 16.82% to Rs 38.55 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 9.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.31 lakh shares in the past one month.
TCI Finance Ltd soared 16.24% to Rs 6.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7795 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7368 shares in the past one month.
Hind Rectifiers Ltd surged 15.98% to Rs 210.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5019 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2872 shares in the past one month.
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd advanced 14.88% to Rs 28.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.41 lakh shares in the past one month.
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd rose 13.32% to Rs 25.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23871 shares in the past one month.
