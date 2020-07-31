Shirpur Gold Refinery reports standalone net loss of Rs 58.90 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 100.00% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net loss of Shirpur Gold Refinery reported to Rs 58.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 100.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 563.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 147.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 71.47% to Rs 540.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1895.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

