VXL Instruments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.94 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Jaypee Infratech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 940.53 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Simplex Realty reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.16 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Cindrella Hotels standalone net profit rises 190.00% in the March 2020 quarter
Cindrella Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 73.46% to Rs 0.86 croreNet Loss of VXL Instruments reported to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 73.46% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.863.24 -73 OPM %-68.60-13.27 -PBDT-0.73-0.64 -14 PBT-0.94-0.70 -34 NP-0.94-0.70 -34
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU