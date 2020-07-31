Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries standalone net profit declines 61.55% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 30.01% to Rs 67.97 crore

Net profit of Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries declined 61.55% to Rs 2.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 30.01% to Rs 67.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 52.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 58.44% to Rs 4.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 21.19% to Rs 167.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 138.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

