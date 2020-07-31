Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries standalone net profit declines 61.55% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.18 crore in the December 2019 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit declines 20.93% in the December 2019 quarter
Silicon Valley Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2020 quarter
New Employee Action Framework released by Ambica Steels Limited to plan post-lockdown workflow
-
Sales rise 30.01% to Rs 67.97 croreNet profit of Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries declined 61.55% to Rs 2.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 30.01% to Rs 67.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 52.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 58.44% to Rs 4.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 21.19% to Rs 167.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 138.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales67.9752.28 30 167.50138.21 21 OPM %8.213.27 -7.968.39 - PBDT1.481.46 1 6.667.42 -10 PBT1.340.55 144 3.643.57 2 NP2.787.23 -62 4.2610.25 -58
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU