JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Wipro selected as strategic partner by Metro Bank
Business Standard

Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries standalone net profit declines 61.55% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 30.01% to Rs 67.97 crore

Net profit of Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries declined 61.55% to Rs 2.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 30.01% to Rs 67.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 52.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 58.44% to Rs 4.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 21.19% to Rs 167.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 138.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales67.9752.28 30 167.50138.21 21 OPM %8.213.27 -7.968.39 - PBDT1.481.46 1 6.667.42 -10 PBT1.340.55 144 3.643.57 2 NP2.787.23 -62 4.2610.25 -58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 09:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU