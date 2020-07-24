Shiv Aum Steels standalone net profit declines 5.33% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.96% to Rs 170.03 crore

Net profit of Shiv Aum Steels declined 5.33% to Rs 3.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.96% to Rs 170.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 202.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.36% to Rs 5.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.76% to Rs 339.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 371.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

170.03202.31339.15371.733.733.503.544.134.305.056.899.434.044.726.368.783.023.195.075.72

