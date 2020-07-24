Shiv Aum Steels standalone net profit declines 5.33% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shetron standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the March 2020 quarter
Ramsons Projects standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the March 2020 quarter
Kalyani Steels standalone net profit declines 43.73% in the March 2020 quarter
S P Capital Financing standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the March 2020 quarter
Karda Constructions standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 15.96% to Rs 170.03 croreNet profit of Shiv Aum Steels declined 5.33% to Rs 3.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.96% to Rs 170.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 202.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 11.36% to Rs 5.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.76% to Rs 339.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 371.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales170.03202.31 -16 339.15371.73 -9 OPM %3.733.50 -3.544.13 - PBDT4.305.05 -15 6.899.43 -27 PBT4.044.72 -14 6.368.78 -28 NP3.023.19 -5 5.075.72 -11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU