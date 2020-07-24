ABB India standalone net profit declines 76.66% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 43.03% to Rs 973.40 crore

Net profit of ABB India declined 76.66% to Rs 16.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 69.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 43.03% to Rs 973.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1708.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.973.401708.582.367.2545.84134.6720.94112.6616.2869.74

