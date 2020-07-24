JUST IN
ABB India standalone net profit declines 76.66% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 43.03% to Rs 973.40 crore

Net profit of ABB India declined 76.66% to Rs 16.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 69.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 43.03% to Rs 973.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1708.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales973.401708.58 -43 OPM %2.367.25 -PBDT45.84134.67 -66 PBT20.94112.66 -81 NP16.2869.74 -77

First Published: Fri, July 24 2020. 07:46 IST

