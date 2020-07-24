Zensar Technologies consolidated net profit declines 1.61% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales decline 7.45% to Rs 991.24 crore

Net profit of Zensar Technologies declined 1.61% to Rs 73.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 74.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 7.45% to Rs 991.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1071.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales991.241071.02 -7 OPM %14.4313.61 -PBDT145.82143.81 1 PBT101.44105.87 -4 NP73.3174.51 -2

First Published: Fri, July 24 2020. 07:46 IST

