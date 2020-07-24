Zensar Technologies consolidated net profit declines 1.61% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Zensar Technologies consolidated net profit declines 15.99% in the March 2020 quarter
Zensar Technologies consolidated net profit declines 28.49% in the December 2019 quarter
Amin Tannery reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Volumes jump at Zensar Technologies Ltd counter
Volumes soar at Zensar Technologies Ltd counter
-
Sales decline 7.45% to Rs 991.24 croreNet profit of Zensar Technologies declined 1.61% to Rs 73.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 74.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 7.45% to Rs 991.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1071.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales991.241071.02 -7 OPM %14.4313.61 -PBDT145.82143.81 1 PBT101.44105.87 -4 NP73.3174.51 -2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU