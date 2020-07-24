Zensar Technologies consolidated net profit declines 1.61% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 7.45% to Rs 991.24 crore

Net profit of Zensar Technologies declined 1.61% to Rs 73.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 74.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 7.45% to Rs 991.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1071.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.991.241071.0214.4313.61145.82143.81101.44105.8773.3174.51

