XT Global Infotech standalone net profit rises 250.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 277.19% to Rs 2.15 crore

Net profit of XT Global Infotech rose 250.00% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 277.19% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.150.57 277 OPM %25.5822.81 -PBDT0.600.12 400 PBT0.560.11 409 NP0.700.20 250

First Published: Fri, July 24 2020. 07:47 IST

