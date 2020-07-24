XT Global Infotech standalone net profit rises 250.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 277.19% to Rs 2.15 crore

Net profit of XT Global Infotech rose 250.00% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 277.19% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.2.150.5725.5822.810.600.120.560.110.700.20

