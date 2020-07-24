XT Global Infotech standalone net profit rises 250.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
XT Global Infotech standalone net profit rises 557.14% in the March 2020 quarter
XT Global Infotech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.46 crore in the December 2019 quarter
STL Global standalone net profit rises 246.15% in the December 2019 quarter
Globus Spirits standalone net profit rises 49.86% in the March 2020 quarter
Emkay Global Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 277.19% to Rs 2.15 croreNet profit of XT Global Infotech rose 250.00% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 277.19% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.150.57 277 OPM %25.5822.81 -PBDT0.600.12 400 PBT0.560.11 409 NP0.700.20 250
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU