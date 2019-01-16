JUST IN
Shiv Kamal Impex appoints CEO

With effect from 16 January 2019

Shiv Kamal Impex has appointed Dr. Sugan Chand Jain as a Chief Executive Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company w.e.f. 16 January, 2019.

Dr. Sugan Chand Jain is already holding the position as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. After the said appointment he is designated as Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer of the Company

