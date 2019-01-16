Dilip Buildcon receives appointed date for MSRDC road project in Maharashtra

JUST IN
Dilip Buildcon announced that the company has received the appointed date i.e. 15 January 2019 by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation for the commencement of the work of below mentioned EPC project -

Construction of Access Controlled Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway (Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg) in the state of Maharashtra on EPC mode for Package 12, from Km. 532.094 to Km. 577.739 in section -Village Pathare kh. to village Sonari in District Nashik .

First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 16:04 IST

