Business Standard

Dilip Buildcon intimates of declaration of appointed date for road project in Andhra Pradesh

Capital Market 

Dilip Buildcon announced that DBL Anandapuram Anakapalli Highways, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has received the appointed date i.e. 04 January 2019 by the National Highways Authority of India. The Rs 2013 crore project involves the six laning of Anandapuram- Pendurthi-Anakapalli of NH 5 in the State of Andhra Pradesh under Bharatmala Pariyojana on Hybrid Annuity Mode.

First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 13:35 IST

