Dilip Buildcon intimates of declaration of appointed date for road project in Andhra Pradesh

Dilip Buildcon announced that DBL Highways, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has received the appointed date i.e. 04 January 2019 by the The Rs 2013 crore project involves the six laning of Anandapuram- Pendurthi- of NH 5 in the State of under Pariyojana on Hybrid Annuity Mode.

