Piramal Enterprises allots 1.86 lakh equity shares

On conversion of Compulsorily Convertible Debentures

has allotted 1,86,000 equity shares of Rs 2 each at a conversion price of Rs 2688 per share pursuant to optional conversion of 4650 Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) of face value of Rs 107600 each aggregating to Rs 50.03 crore.

Post the aforesaid allotment the paid up share capital of the Company stands increased from 18,34, 12,258 equity shares of Rs.2 each amounting to 36,68,24,516 to 18,35,98,258 equity shares of Rs.2 each amounting to 36,71,96,516.

