Shree Cement advances after Q4 result

rose 3.53% to Rs 20,014.20 at 10:45 IST on BSE after the company announced its Q4 result on Saturday, 18 May 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 920.65 points, or 2.43% to 38,851.42

On the BSE, 570 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 620 shares in the past one quarter. The stock had hit a high of Rs 20,625.30 and a low of Rs 19,831.35 so far during the day.

Shree Cement's net profit fell 19.61% to Rs 320.95 crore on 14.2% rise in total income to Rs 3329.96 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

operates through two business segments: Cement and Power.

