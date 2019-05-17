Bajaj Auto advances after good Q4 result

rose 3.75% to Rs 3,055 at 14:55 IST on BSE after consolidated profit after tax rose 20% to Rs 1408 crore on 9% rise in net sales and operating income to Rs 7464 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

The result was announced during market hours today, 17 May 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 493.72 points, or 1.32% to 37,887.20

On the BSE, 1.48 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 82,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 3,145.55 and a low of Rs 2,395 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 3,213.95 on 12 July 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2,425 on 25 October 2018.

Bajaj Auto's operating EBITDA fell 12% to Rs 1266 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. EBITDA margin was reported at 17% in Q4 March 2019, lower than 20.9% in Q4 March 2018.

As on 31 March 2019, surplus cash and cash equivalents stood at Rs 16368 crore as against Rs 15542 crore as on 31 March 2018.

is a global two-wheeler and three-wheeler Indian company.

