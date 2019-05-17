Delta Corp Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

-
ALSO READ
USFDA classifies inspection of Aurobindo Pharma's API facilities as OAI
Birth anniversary of Mother of Aurobindo Ashram observed
Mother's death anniversary observed at Sri Aurobindo ashram in
Aurobindo completes acquisition of Apotex's businesses in 5 European countries
Aurobindo Pharma completes acquisition of businesses in five European countries
-
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Blue Dart Express Ltd, SpiceJet Ltd and PC Jeweller Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 May 2019.
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Blue Dart Express Ltd, SpiceJet Ltd and PC Jeweller Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 May 2019.
Delta Corp Ltd crashed 10.51% to Rs 168.15 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.57 lakh shares in the past one month.
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd lost 7.39% to Rs 671.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.04 lakh shares in the past one month.
Blue Dart Express Ltd tumbled 5.93% to Rs 2759.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 805 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 241 shares in the past one month.
SpiceJet Ltd slipped 5.10% to Rs 125.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46.46 lakh shares in the past one month.
PC Jeweller Ltd pared 4.99% to Rs 101. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37.32 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU